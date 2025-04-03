Hyderabad rains turn deadly: 2 farmers killed, Charminar damaged, waterlogging worsens—IMD forecast inside

Hyderabad rains: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, offering much-needed relief from sweltering heat but also bringing daily life to a standstill. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Hyderabad and nearby districts in the coming days, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Videos and images from Hyderabad captured vehicles submerged in water and residents struggling to navigate through knee-deep floodwaters on waterlogged streets and roads as incessant showers reduced visibility.

According to reports, Alwal, Banjara Hills, Begumpet, ECIL Cross Roads, Habsiguda, Jubilee Hills, Kapra, Karkhana, Masab Tank, Paradise, Punjagutta, Sainikpuri, Tarnaka and Trimulgherry have received heavy rainfall today.

A public transport bus stuck in a waterlogged railway underpass following rain, in Hyderabad.

While two farmers lost their lives after being struck by lightning while working in their fields during a thunderstorm in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, rainwater has also reportedly entered some of the residence in Yakutpura constituency.

Damages have also been reported from some parts of the state. According to The Siasat Daily, the north-east minaret of the historic Charminar was damaged in the heavy rains.

According to the Hyderabad traffic police, heavy waterlogging was reported at Malakpet RUB causing traffic congestion on both sides of the road, from Nalgonda X Roads to Azampura and vice versa.

“The fire brigade is on-site, working to clear the waterlogging. Commuters are requested to take alternate route,” the traffic police said in a statement.

According to ANI, the bodies of the two farmers who have died during the thunderstorm were shifted to PME center and later handed them over to their families.