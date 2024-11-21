Hyderabad traffic alert! Which routes to take and avoid during President Droupadi Murmu’s 2-day visit | Know here

Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a travel advisory for November 21-22 due to President Droupadi Murmu's visit. Traffic will be diverted or halted at key locations during specified hours. Commuters are advised to check the official advisory for details on road restrictions. 

Fareha Naaz
Published21 Nov 2024, 05:54 PM IST
Hyderabad Traffic Police announced travel restrictions for November 21 and 22, in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit which includes traffic halts at key junctions.
Hyderabad Traffic Police announced travel restrictions for November 21 and 22, in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit which includes traffic halts at key junctions. (AP)

Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a travel advisory for commuters in Telangana's capital city on November 21 and 22 due to President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Hyderabad.

“Commuters are urged to note the #TrafficAdvisory in view of the visit of Hon’ble President of India to Hyderabad on 21 and 22 Nov-2024,” the post on X stated. 

The advisory urged citizens to plan their travel in advance, considering the road diversions and closures at several key junctions. The advisory states, “In view of the visit and movement in the city, there might be traffic congestion in certain areas in Hyderabad city.”

Also Read | Bengaluru traffic compared to ’149 hour drive in Russia’: Netizens fume

Routes to avoid

Traffic will be temporarily halted or diverted at specific locations across the city between 5:30 pm and 9:00 pm on November 21. 

In the wake of VVIP and VIP movement during these hours, traffic movement will be halted or diverted at the routes mentioned below. 

According to the advisory, these routes include Punjagutta Junction, Greenlands Junction, Begumpet Flyover, PNT Flyover, Airport Y-junction, Monappa Junction, Raj Bhavan Road, Necklace Rotary, Tank Bund, Telugu Thalli Junction, Khairatabad Flyover, and surrounding landmarks such as the Old Ambedkar Statue and NTR Marg.

Also Read | Delhi Police cracks down on drug traffickers, raids 907 locations; 700 arrested

Furthermore, on November 22, similar restrictions will be in place from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm on several key routes. 

Important routes where motor vehicle movement will be restricted include Raj Bhavan Road, VV Statue, KCP Ansari Manzil, Taj Krishna, Road No. 1/7, NFCL, Sagar Society, NTR Bhavan, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No. 45 Junction, Cable Bridge, Road No. 65, Punjagutta Flyover, Monappa Junction, and Begumpet Airport. 

Commuters must refer to the official advisory for more details, said the police advisory.

Also Read | Mumbai Traffic Alert: PM Modi’s rally at Dadar’s Shivaji Park today

President Droupadi Murmu is slated to inaugurate a colloquium of nationalist thinkers—LokManthan-2024—at Shilpakala Vedika in Shilparamam. Prajna Pravah, a group of ‘nation-first’ intellectuals, researchers, and academicians, is organising the event, which will feature discussions and debates on a range of thought-provoking topics.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 05:54 PM IST
Business NewsNewsHyderabad traffic alert! Which routes to take and avoid during President Droupadi Murmu’s 2-day visit | Know here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    786.85
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    33.45 (4.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    248.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    7.8 (3.25%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.80
    03:41 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    4.1 (1.98%)

    Coforge share price

    8,216.55
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    102.65 (1.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.