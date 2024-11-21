Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a travel advisory for November 21-22 due to President Droupadi Murmu's visit. Traffic will be diverted or halted at key locations during specified hours. Commuters are advised to check the official advisory for details on road restrictions.

Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a travel advisory for commuters in Telangana's capital city on November 21 and 22 due to President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Hyderabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Commuters are urged to note the #TrafficAdvisory in view of the visit of Hon’ble President of India to Hyderabad on 21 and 22 Nov-2024," the post on X stated.

The advisory urged citizens to plan their travel in advance, considering the road diversions and closures at several key junctions. The advisory states, “In view of the visit and movement in the city, there might be traffic congestion in certain areas in Hyderabad city." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Routes to avoid Traffic will be temporarily halted or diverted at specific locations across the city between 5:30 pm and 9:00 pm on November 21.

In the wake of VVIP and VIP movement during these hours, traffic movement will be halted or diverted at the routes mentioned below.

According to the advisory, these routes include Punjagutta Junction, Greenlands Junction, Begumpet Flyover, PNT Flyover, Airport Y-junction, Monappa Junction, Raj Bhavan Road, Necklace Rotary, Tank Bund, Telugu Thalli Junction, Khairatabad Flyover, and surrounding landmarks such as the Old Ambedkar Statue and NTR Marg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, on November 22, similar restrictions will be in place from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm on several key routes.

Important routes where motor vehicle movement will be restricted include Raj Bhavan Road, VV Statue, KCP Ansari Manzil, Taj Krishna, Road No. 1/7, NFCL, Sagar Society, NTR Bhavan, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No. 45 Junction, Cable Bridge, Road No. 65, Punjagutta Flyover, Monappa Junction, and Begumpet Airport.

Commuters must refer to the official advisory for more details, said the police advisory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}