Hyderabad University land row: Telangana govt to withdraw cases against students, police to be removed from campus

Hyderabad University land row: The Telangana government will withdraw cases against students and remove police forces from the Hyderabad University campus amid the ongoing dispute over 400 acres of land

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published8 Apr 2025, 08:23 AM IST
Advertisement
Hyderabad University land row: Telangana govt to withdraw cases against students, police to be removed from campus(PTI)

Hyderabad University land row: The Telangana government has decided to withdraw cases against students, and will remove police forces from the HCU campus amid the ongoing dispute over 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli, that borders the varsity campus.

Advertisement

The Telangana government's decision came after a meeting of the three-member ministerial committee, which included Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, along with representatives from the UoH Teachers Association (UHTA) and various public organisations at the secretariat, stated reports.

Kancha Gachibowli row

The Kancha Gachibowli row gained national attention, prompting intervention from both the High Court and the Supreme Court. Massive protests erupted in the Hyderabad University, with students alleging they were ‘forcibly removed’.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaHyderabad University land row: Telangana govt to withdraw cases against students, police to be removed from campus
First Published:8 Apr 2025, 08:23 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App