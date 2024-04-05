Hyderabad stadium's power restored for SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 match amid ₹3 crore unpaid dues
The Uppal Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium experienced a power disruption just one day before the IPL match. TSSPDCL disconnected the power supply to the cricket stadium on the evening of Thursday, April 4, due to mounting unpaid dues that exceeded ₹3 crore.
Following a directive from a local court, the power supply to Uppal Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has been restored just in time for the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings scheduled for Friday, April 5.
