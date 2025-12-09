Hyderabad weather today: Telangana shivers as mercury drops 5.1°C, cold wave grips 7 districts; IMD issues alert

Hyderabad weather forecast today: Telangana braces for cold wave conditions on 9 December after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for 7 districts in the state. Since, the minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the coming two days.

7 Telangana districts on IMD's yellow alert Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts of Telangana are on yellow alert for cold wave, according to IMDs latest bulletin. Predicting “fog mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later” IMD suggested that the minimum temperature will settle around 13 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

The weather bulletin said, “Mist and hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. The minimum temperatures are likely to be below by 2°C to 3°C during the next two days. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 13°C respectively."

IMD's report dated 8 December states “Minimum Temperature were markedly below normal” in Telangana by around 5.1 degrees Celsius during the previous day.

Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) released a data of temperatures recorded between 7 and 8 December mornings. As per the report, as many as 12 districts across the state recorded temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature was recorded in Kohir of Sangareddy district at 7.2°C.