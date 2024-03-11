NRI (Non-Resident Indian) woman was found murdered in Australia who hails from Hyderabad. The prime suspect, her husband flew back to India after committing the crime and handed over their child to the victim's parents.

The deceased, Chaithanya Madhagani, 36, was allegedly killed by her husband who had been living in Australia with her husband and son. The deceased hailed from Hyderabad's Uppal constituency. On March 9, her body was discovered in a wheelie bin that lay on the side of a road in Buckley, as per PTI report.

Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy informed PTI that he met the deceased's parents on March 10 after receiving information about the matter.

Bandari Lakshma Reddy further informed the news agency that he addressed a letter to the Foreign Office to bring the woman's body to Hyderabad. The legislator added that he also informed the office of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy about the incident.

The son-in-law had "confessed" the crime to the parents of the deceased, the MLA told PTI.

Australia's Victoria Police registered a case on March 9 and in a statement said, "Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a deceased person was located in Buckley, near Winchelsea. Officers located the deceased person on Mount Pollock Road about midday," reported PTI.

The police further mentioned that a second crime scene had been established at a residential address on Point Cook's Mirka Way. The Victoria Police believe that this crime scene is connected to the homicide and added that the investigators are treating the death as suspicious.

The police leading the probe in a statement said that at this stage in the investigation, it is believed the parties involved are known to one another and the offender may have fled overseas.

(With inputs from PTI)

