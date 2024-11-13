News
Hypertension, diabetes drugs among top-selling medicines at Janaushadhi kendras this year
Summary
- Drugs to treat gastrointestinal and cardiovascular diseases, painkillers and anti-diabetic medicines recorded the maximum average sales this year in Janaushadhi kendras
New Delhi: Drugs to treat lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and type 2 diabetes were among the top-selling medicines at the government's generic pharmacies across the country this year, an official said.
