Hyundai has announced to unveil the Grand i10 Nios facelift in India on January 20. The upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is expected to come with major upgrades over its predecessor. These may include new features like Cruise Control, LED Tailamps, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline), ESC, Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and more. The car will come with first-in-segment four standard airbags and six optional airbags.

As announced by the company, bookings for the all-new Hyundai Grand i10 facelift have started. Customers can book the new Grand i10 NIOS for at dealerships across India at ₹11,000 or by clicking https://clicktobuy.hyundai.co.in/#/bookACar?modelCode=HQ.

The new Grand i10 NIOS will be offered with a choice of three powertrain options. This will include a 1.2 l Kappa petrol manual, 1.2 l Kappa petrol Smart Auto AMT and a 1.2 l Kappa petrol with CNG options. Customers will be able to choose between six monotone color options including new exclusive ‘Spark Green’ colour.

The all-new Hyundai hatchback will come with stylish R15 Diamond cut alloy wheels. Rear will be equipped with a new LED Tail lamp design. Inside the cabin, the hatchback will offer USB Charger [Type C] , an 8-inch touchscreen display audio with smart phone navigation, wireless phone charger, smartkey with push button start/ stop, full automatic temperature control(FATC), Apple CarPlay & Android Auto support along with voice recognition and rear AC vents.

The new Grand i10 facelift will come with over 30 safety features like Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control and Parking Assist with Rear Parking Sensors and Rear camera with display on audio. The new Grand i10 NIOS will also have features such as 3.5-inch speedometer with multi information display and display for tyre pressure monitoring system – Highline.

As mentioned above, the new Grand i10 NIOS will be offered in 6 monotone colour options – Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green (New Exclusive), Teal Blue and Fiery Red; as well as dual tone colour options – Spark Green (New) with black roof and Polar White with black roof.