Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launch on January 20, bookings open

Hyundai has announced to unveil the Grand i10 Nios facelift in India on January 20. The upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is expected to come with major upgrades over its predecessor. These may include new features like Cruise Control, LED Tailamps, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline), ESC, Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and more. The car will come with first-in-segment four standard airbags and six optional airbags.

