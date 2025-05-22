Hyundai wants to debut Genesis in India, but only after clarity on tariffs
SummaryThe Korean gaint awaits clarity on tariffs to decide whether to import completely built units or ship in completely knocked down units and assemble them here
South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. wants to debut its luxury brand Genesis in India next year or the year after, but is awaiting clarity on import duties on fully built cars, two people aware of the plans said, at a time its sales have slowed in the world’s third-largest auto market.