‘I am no way suicidal’: Virginia Giuffre’s chilling old tweet goes viral after death

Hours after the 'suicide news' of Virginia Giuffre - who accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse - surfaced, an old tweet of Giuffre went viral in which she is believed to have asserted that she was not "suicidal" and had informed both her therapist and general practitioner of the same. In the post, she further adds that if anything were to happen to her, it should not be dismissed, and urged people to protect her family. She also mentioned that many ‘evil people’ wanted to silence her, making it clear that her safety concerns were serious and ongoing.

"I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. I have made this known to my therapist and GP — if something happens to me — in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quiteted," Giuffre publicly posted on X.



Giuffre reportedly died by sucide at home in western Australi. The report of her death came weeks after she was hospitalised following a car crash.

"Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre takes own life in Australia," news agency AFP reported while citing family statement. Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen, was 41.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," the family said in statement provided to AFP by her agent. “She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” the statement added.

"There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia," Giuffre's family said, remembering her "incredible courage and loving spirit".

“In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels,” the family added.

Virginia Giuffre: Voice Against Abuse Virginia Giuffre, an American-born survivor and campaigner for sex trafficking victims, became a key figure in the downfall of financier Jeffrey Epstein. Having lived in Australia for several years, Giuffre was instrumental in exposing the network of abuse linked to Epstein and his powerful associates. Epstein died by suicide in a US jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges involving dozens of underage girls.

Giuffre went public after Epstein’s earlier 2008 conviction, which saw him serve just 18 months in a Florida jail due to a secret plea deal that avoided federal charges. She alleged that while working as a teenage spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago in 2000, she was recruited by Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. According to Giuffre, she was trafficked for sex across the globe, including to Prince Andrew. “Ghislaine said, ‘I want you to do for him what you do for Epstein,’” she told Dateline in 2019. Advertisement

Prince Andrew denied her claims and said he had no recollection of meeting her, though a photo of the two together emerged. His 2019 BBC interview, in which he claimed he could not sweat, backfired and led to his withdrawal from royal duties. He settled Giuffre’s civil lawsuit in 2022, acknowledging she was “an established victim of abuse.”

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years. Though prosecutors did not include Giuffre’s testimony, she told the court Maxwell had “opened the door to hell.”