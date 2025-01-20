Hello User
Business News/ News / RG Kar rape-murder case: Demanded death sentence for Sanjay Roy, says CM Mamata Banerjee

RG Kar rape-murder case: Demanded death sentence for Sanjay Roy, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Livemint

RG Kar rape-murder case: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she was not satisfied with Kolkata court's life-term sentence to Sanjay Roy in RG Kar doctor's rape-murder case.

RG Kar rape-murder case: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the court's verdict in RG Kar rape-murder case.

RG Kar rape-murder case: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she was not satisfied with Kolkata court's life-term sentence to Sanjay Roy in RG Kar doctor's rape-murder case.

‘I am not satisfied,’ CM Mamata Banerjee said. She added, “All of us demanded death sentence but court gave life imprisonment: CM Mamata Banerjee on RG Kar rape-murder case."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the court's verdict in RG Kar rape-murder case.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the court's verdict, she said, “We don’t know how the probe was conducted. In many similar cases that were probed by the state police, death penalty was ensured. I am not satisfied."

