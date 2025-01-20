RG Kar rape-murder case: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she was not satisfied with Kolkata court's life-term sentence to Sanjay Roy in RG Kar doctor's rape-murder case.

'I am not satisfied,' CM Mamata Banerjee said. She added, "All of us demanded death sentence but court gave life imprisonment: CM Mamata Banerjee on RG Kar rape-murder case."

