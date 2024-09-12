‘I am ready to resign’: Mamata Banerjee as deadlock with doctors persists over Kolkata rape case

  • Amid a stand-off with the protesting medics over the Kolkata doctor's rape case at RG Kar hospital, Mamata Banerjee said she's ready to resign as the chief minister for people's sake

Livemint
Updated12 Sep 2024, 07:59 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has offered to resign as impasse continues over Kolkata doctor rape case
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has offered to resign as impasse continues over Kolkata doctor rape case(PTI)

Mamata Banerjee has offered to resign as the West Bengal chief minister as the deadlock with the protesting doctors persists over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar. The protesting doctors, who were supposed to hold talks with the Bengal government in the presence of Mamata Banerjee, refused to proceed further unless their demand for live streaming of the meeting was met. “For people’s sake, I am ready to resign; I also want justice for murdered RG Kar hospital doctor,” Mamata Banerjee said.

The talks were to be held at 5 pm the secretariat but the delegation of the protesters stayed put at the gates, while Mamata Banerjee waited inside. Media channels later aired a video of the chief minister and some other officials waiting at the secretariat.

Addressing a press conference later, Mamata Banerjee said the government waited for over two hours but received no communication from the doctors.

I will still not take any action against agitating junior doctors, will forgive them since we are elders - Mamata Banerjee

“We have been waiting for over two hours to meet our doctor brothers and sister who were invited here. We wrote them a letter and they wrote us back assuring that they will come. Only after receiving their confirmation, we invited them but it's been two hours and there is no communication from them yet. We asked them to come with an open mind and talk about any issue. Solutions can only be found through dialogues,” Mamata Banerjee said.

The chief minister said, “I tried thrice to hold talks with junior doctors to end RG Kar stalemate.”

Mamata Banerjee also “apologised” to the people of Bengal for the impasse that has disrupted the medical services across the city. “I apologise to Bengal people who expected an end to RG Kar impasse today," she said, adding, “Twenty seven people died, 7 lakh patients suffering because of junior doctors' cease work,” she said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 07:59 PM IST
Business NewsNews‘I am ready to resign’: Mamata Banerjee as deadlock with doctors persists over Kolkata rape case

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    03:59 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.6 (2.43%)

    Bharat Electronics

    291.65
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.6 (1.25%)

    Indus Towers

    433.20
    03:55 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    5.1 (1.19%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.25 (0.96%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Engineers India

    227.05
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    17.45 (8.33%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,788.10
    03:41 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    174.75 (6.69%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    4,298.70
    03:47 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    266.55 (6.61%)

    FDC

    612.40
    03:48 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    35.1 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.00380.00
      Chennai
      72,220.00400.00
      Delhi
      72,890.00-1,030.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.001,440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue