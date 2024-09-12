‘I am ready to resign’: Mamata Banerjee as deadlock with doctors persists over Kolkata rape case

Mamata Banerjee has offered to resign as the West Bengal chief minister as the deadlock with the protesting doctors persists over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar. The protesting doctors, who were supposed to hold talks with the Bengal government in the presence of Mamata Banerjee, refused to proceed further unless their demand for live streaming of the meeting was met. “For people’s sake, I am ready to resign; I also want justice for murdered RG Kar hospital doctor,” Mamata Banerjee said.

The talks were to be held at 5 pm the secretariat but the delegation of the protesters stayed put at the gates, while Mamata Banerjee waited inside. Media channels later aired a video of the chief minister and some other officials waiting at the secretariat.

Addressing a press conference later, Mamata Banerjee said the government waited for over two hours but received no communication from the doctors.

I will still not take any action against agitating junior doctors, will forgive them since we are elders - Mamata Banerjee

“We have been waiting for over two hours to meet our doctor brothers and sister who were invited here. We wrote them a letter and they wrote us back assuring that they will come. Only after receiving their confirmation, we invited them but it's been two hours and there is no communication from them yet. We asked them to come with an open mind and talk about any issue. Solutions can only be found through dialogues,” Mamata Banerjee said.

The chief minister said, “I tried thrice to hold talks with junior doctors to end RG Kar stalemate.”