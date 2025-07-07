'I am scared of these people': Influencer Rajshree More's FIRST reaction after MNS leader's son rams car, abuses her

Marathi social media influencer Rajshree More, who recently got into a heated altercation with MNS leader Javed Sheikh's son Rahil, said that she is “scared of such people.”

The influencer also alleged that Rahil Javed Sheikh even tried to hit her, and asked her to go to the MNS party chief Raj Thackeray's residence, and ask for compensation, after he rammed into her car.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) senior leader Javed Sheikh's son, Rahil Javed Sheikh, is facing an FIR for allegedly misbehaving with Marathi social media influencer and actress Rajshree More, after he rammed into her car, reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

‘Vehicle was targeted' claims influencer “When my vehicle was hit once, he could have left. Why was it twice? My vehicle is very famous...People know me and my vehicle. So, why was just my vehicle targeted and why was it an MNS person inside the vehicle?” Rajshri More told ANI.

