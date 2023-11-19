Sam Altman’s ousting and possible return to OpenAI: What we know
Sam Altman returns to OpenAI a day after being fired, Reuters has reported.
OpenAI stunned employees, investors and much of Silicon Valley on Friday by ousting Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, who more than any other figure had emerged as the face of artificial intelligence following the viral success of his company’s chatbot, ChatGPT. Almost instantly, the world’s best-known AI startup, which has been in talks to sell employee shares to investors at an $86 billion valuation, was thrown into disarray. Several people, including OpenAI President Greg Brockman, have resigned, the board is facing investor pressure to reinstate Altman and there’s a possibility the board itself resigns in the coming days.