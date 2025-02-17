‘I am sorry...’: Pop singer Shakira hospitalised; Peru concert cancelled. what happened to her?

Pop singer Shakira is hospitalised amid her ongoing Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour. Due to this, the singer has cancelled one of her shows in Peru's Lima.

What happened to Shakira? The singer had to visit the ER due to an abdominal problem and is currently hospitalised.

Shakira issues statement on her Instagram Shalira announced in a statement shared on Instagram stories, “I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalised.”

Pop singer Shakira’s Instagram story

As per the doctor's advice, she decided to cancel her tour stop at the National Stadium of Peru. Her doctors, she wrote, "have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening."

“I am very sad not to be able to take the stage today. I have been fooking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru.”

She further shared that she hopes to be "well" enough to be released from the hospital and "able to perform" at her second Lima show.

Shakira said her "team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate to you," while referring to the people who planned to attend her show.

"Thank you all for your understanding, I love you all," she concluded the statement before signing off: "Shak." She did not share any more specifics about the “abdominal issue.”

News of Shakira's hospitalisation comes just days after she started her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour in Rio de Janeiro on February 11.

Shakira wears Indian designer Anamika Khanna's outfit during world tour performance Earlier on February 13, Pop singer Shakira recently caught the attention of the Indian audience with her appearance in designer Anamika Khanna's ensemble during the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

Shakira opted for a stunning red look by Anamika Khanna. Her outfit consisted of a bralette-style top and a frilled skirt.

Shakira wins Best Latin Pop Album at Grammy 2025 At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, the musician took home the Best Latin Pop Album award for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which marked her first album in seven years. She dedicated the award to "all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country."

"You are loved," the singer's acceptance speech continued. "You are worth it, and I will always fight with you. And to all of those women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true 'sheroes.' So this is for you, too," according to People.

