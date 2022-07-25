After taking oath as the 15th President of India in the Parliament, Droupadi Murmu on Monday proudly said that she is the first President of the country who was born in independent India. Murmu was born on June 20, 1958 in Odisha. She is also the second woman President of India, and the first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post.

In her first address as the President of India at the Central Hall of the Parliament, Droupadi Murmu said, “I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India,"

“Standing in the Parliament - the symbol of expectations, aspirations and rights of all Indians - I humbly express my gratitude to all of you. Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility," she stated while take oath.

She said that reaching the Presidential post is not her personal achievement, rather the achievement of every poor in India. “My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams," Murmu added.

Further, she asserted, “Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years -the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals- can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams and capabilities of crores of women."

After her address as the President of India, Murmu greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and other dignitaries who attended her swearing-in ceremony today. The ceremony took place in the Central Hall of the Parliament. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of the office.

Earlier in the day, she paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation, at Raj Ghat and also visited Rashtrapati Bhavan where she was welcomed by former President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.

The former Jharkhand Governor marked a historic victory over Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in the president polls on July 22. The results for presidential election were declared on Thursday in which it was revealed that Murmu bagged 2,824 votes against her opponent Yashwant Sinha who only secured 1,877 votes. A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling on July 18.