I am the first President born in independent India: Droupadi Murmu2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 10:56 AM IST
Droupadi Murmu has become the first President of India born in independent India.
Droupadi Murmu has become the first President of India born in independent India.
Listen to this article
After taking oath as the 15th President of India in the Parliament, Droupadi Murmu on Monday proudly said that she is the first President of the country who was born in independent India. Murmu was born on June 20, 1958 in Odisha. She is also the second woman President of India, and the first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post.