‘I am well and getting stronger every day,’ Kate Middleton broke the news of her cancer diagnosis to her kids

The task of sharing the news of Kate Middleton's cancer treatment with her kids, George, Charlotte and Louis was more challenging for her than recovering from surgery and accepting her health condition, the Princess of Wales said in her video message.

Shutting the rumours around her disappearance, Kate Middleton on Friday broke the news about her cancer diagnosis to the world. In her video message, the 42-year-old explained how the past two months after the surgery have been so difficult for the family and why it is important for them to get some privacy.

Sharing her experience of telling about her cancer treatment to her kids, Kate Middleton said, "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

In the official video shared by Kensington Royal on social media, the Princess of Wales said that her cancer news came as a “huge shock" and led to an "incredibly tough couple of months" for the royal family.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she said. In her message, she also talked about the people suffering from this lethal disease asking them not to lose hope in their battle against cancer.

At last, to reassure her supporters she said what she told her children, "As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

Many eminent personalities reacted to the news, wishing Kate Middleton a speedy recovery. "Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks. Both Their Majesties [Charles and Camilla] will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and with her loving family. I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready," said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a statement posted on X.

