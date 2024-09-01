’I don’t know anything’: Rajinikanth on Hema Committee report amid #MeToo wave in Malayalam film industry

The Hema Committee report, formed after a 2017 assault case, revealed sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. Prominent figures face allegations, and 63 pages are redacted. Rajinikanth denied knowledge of the report.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published1 Sep 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Veteran actor Rajinikanth (PTI)

A report by Justice Hema Committee, formed by the Kerala government after a 2017 assault case of an actress, has taken the country by storm. The report disclosed instances of sexual harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry.

Several actors and actresses have issued strong statements on the report. However, on Sunday, Rajinikanth denied being aware of it.

At the Chennai airport, Rajinikanth was asked about the report by reporters. To it he said, "What? I am not aware of it, sorry."

Also Read | ‘Lie always travels faster…’: Actor Jayasurya on sexual harassment charges

After the report was released on August 19, several female actors have made sexual harassment allegations against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry. However, 63 pages of the initial 295-page report have been redacted before its release under the RTI Act.

The report was based on testimonies from 51 industry professionals. It revealed shocking details about the exploitation of women, including the existence of casting couches and poor working conditions.

B Unnikrishnan, general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala, has said that the names of the perpetrators must be made public.

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu seeks ‘report on sexual harassment’ in Telegu film industry

On Saturday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) sought the complete release of the report.

"In response to these concerns, the NCW has taken steps to seek the complete Hema Committee Report, as it appears that only parts of it are currently available in the public domain," the release by NCW said.

"The Commission is committed to furthering its efforts in addressing these matters with the appropriate authorities to ensure that the rights of women are upheld and that a safe, equitable working environment is fostered within the industry."

Also Read | Me Too roils Malayalam film industry: Jayasurya faces second sexual assault case

BJP National President JP Nadda has also recently said that Kerala Chief Minister should "come out and tell what really happened".

Moreover, after the report, actor Mohanlal resigned as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

First Published:1 Sep 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Business NewsNews'I don't know anything': Rajinikanth on Hema Committee report amid #MeToo wave in Malayalam film industry

