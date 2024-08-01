‘I feel how I felt when my father died’: Rahul Gandhi visits landslide-hit Wayanad

  • Over 290 people have died and 200 are still missing when landslides triggered by torrential rains hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets, slipping about 80,000 square metres of land.

Livemint
Updated1 Aug 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during their visit at the landslides affected sites, in Wayanad
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during their visit at the landslides affected sites, in Wayanad(PTI)

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, August 1, visited Wayanad in Kerala where landslides killing at least 291, and said the feeling, after visiting the tragedy-hit spot, was reminiscent of when his father, Rajiv Gandhi, passed away. Braving the rains and a muddy terrain, Rahul, who was accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, visited Chooralmala where they interacted with grieving families.

"It is a terrible tragedy for Wayanad, for Kerala and the nation. We have come here to see the situation. It is painful to see how many people have lost family members and their houses. We will try to help and make sure that the survivors get what is their due. A lot of them want to be relocated. There is a lot that needs to be done here. I would like to thank all those including doctors, nurses, administration and volunteers….I feel how I felt when my father died," Rahul Gandhi said.

Also Read | Kerala CM denies Amit Shah’s claims of ‘early warning’ about Wayanad landslides

“In these difficult times, Priyanka and I stand with the people of Wayanad. We are closely monitoring the relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts, ensuring that all necessary assistance is provided. The UDF is committed to extending all possible support. The repeated incidents of landslides and natural calamities are extremely concerning. A comprehensive action plan is urgently needed,” he said in a post.

After meeting the Wayanad landslides survivors, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “We have spent a whole day meeting people who have suffered. It's an immense tragedy. We can only imagine the kind of pain the people are suffering. We are here to give as much comfort and support.”

Meanwhile, IMD Kerala director Neetha K Gopal said that the weather department has issued an orange alert in 4 northern districts of Kerala including Wayanad. She also warned that the wind speed “will be very high over the mountainous regions” so, “that can cause a bit of difficulty in the rescue operations.”

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 06:33 PM IST
HomeNews'I feel how I felt when my father died': Rahul Gandhi visits landslide-hit Wayanad

