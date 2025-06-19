‘I felt at home,’ PM Modi on Croatia visit, discusses trade, defence, tech with counterpart Andrej Plenkovic | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenkovic, on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations in Zagreb, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed.

PM Modi's visit to Croatia is a part of his three-nation visit, including Cyprus and Canada, for the G7 Summit.

What did PM Modi say? “I am happy that I got the opportunity to come to this beautiful city of Zagreb. Even though this visit is a small one, I got to experience the city's culture, people's lifestyle, and warmth. I felt at home,” ANI quoted PM Modi.

“Today was an important milestone in our bilateral relations. We made many important decisions that will strengthen India-Croatia relations and open new avenues for working together in many areas,” he added.

PM Modi further thanked Croatia in a post on the social media platform X and wrote, “Grateful to the people and Government of Croatia for the warm welcome during what has been a truly landmark visit. This visit ushers in a new chapter in our shared journey of friendship and extensive cooperation.”

What did Croatian PM Plenkovic say? Highlighting growing bilateral ties between India and Croatia, Plenkovic was quoted by ANI saying, "As we raise our glasses this evening, let us celebrate the enduring friendship.

He further added, “May our partnership continue to flourish, rooted in trust, mutual respect and shared ambition. May our peoples continue to learn from one another, to inspire one another, and to walk together on the path of innovation, understanding and peace. And may the future we build togetherthe art shared success. To the help of Prime Minister Modi. To the friendship between Croatia and India. And to the bright road ahead. Jai Hind.”

Key sectors discussed In the discussions held on Wednesday, both leaders discussed trade and investment, science and technology, defence and security, space, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties, MEA stated.

They explored the potential to improve collaboration in infrastructure, ports and shipping, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and hospitality. Among the other key factors that could bring people of both countries closer are the increasing popularity of Indian culture, Indology, and Yoga in Croatia.

Following the visit to Croatia, PM Modi has become the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to travel to this Central European nation. Both countries signed four MoUs, broadly covering sectors such as agriculture and allied sectors, science and technology, a cultural exchange program, and the extension of the Hindi Chair at the University of Zagreb, MEA Secretary (West) Tanmay Lal informed in a press briefing.

