“I felt like dying,” tweets Elon Musk after taking second Covid booster shot2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 01:22 PM IST
- Speaking on the side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines, Musk tweeted that he suffered some side effects of the vaccine after receiving his second Covid booster shot.
Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and Twitter, has always been on the news because of his tweets and arguments with users on Twitter. This time billionaire has shared his experience on the microblogging site about getting the second dose of Covid vaccine booster shot.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×