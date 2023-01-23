Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and Twitter, has always been on the news because of his tweets and arguments with users on Twitter. This time billionaire has shared his experience on the microblogging site about getting the second dose of Covid vaccine booster shot.

Speaking on the side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines, Musk tweeted that he suffered some side effects of the vaccine after receiving his second Covid booster shot. “I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno," writes Musk on Twitter.

Asking upon why Musk took his second Covid booster shot, he replied that he was required to visit Tesla Giga Berlin and it was not his choice.

Musk did not stop there and wrote in another tweet that his cousin, who was in good health, suffered myocarditis and eventually had to go to the hospital.

“And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis. Had to go to the hospital," wrote the business tycoon on Twitter.

Musk informed earlier that he was infected with Covid before the vaccines with a mild cold. Afterwards, he had taken his first shot of Covid booster shot which did not have any side effect on him.

“I had OG C19 before vaccines came out and it was basically a mild cold. Then had J&J vaccine with no bad effects, except my arm hurt briefly. First mRNA booster was ok, but the second one crushed me," he wrote.

