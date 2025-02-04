‘I had a good call with Donald Trump’: Justin Trudeau reveals how US-Canada deal to pause tariff was struck

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday shared insights into the key conversation with Donald Trump that led to the US-Canada deal, pausing the 25 per cent tariff threat on his country. The deal, Justin Trudeau revealed, aims to strengthen border enforcement and cooperation on various issues, including immigration and security.

“I just had a good call with President Trump.”

Announcing what Canada aims to do to deal with the outflux of immigrants and Fentanyl into the American territory, Justin Trudeau announced, “Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl."

“Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border,” Justin Trudeau said.

Justin Trudeau also announced the deployment of a Fentanyl Czar. “In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering,” the prime minister said. Also Read | Canada stresses ‘video diplomacy’ to halt Donald Trump’s tariff. What is last-minute effort?

“I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million,” he said, adding, “Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together.”

Donald Trump had directed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, with another 10 per cent tariff on Canadian oil, natural gas and electricity.

Donald Trump also announced the tariff pause on Canada, saying, “I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!”