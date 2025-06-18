‘I love Pakistan': Trump drums up credit for ‘stopping’ Indo-Pak conflict again; compliments PM Modi as 'fantastic man’

Donald Trump on Wednesday, drummed up credit for ‘stopping’ India-Pakistan ‘war’. The US president has been insistently announcing credence for pausing the India-Pakistan conflict that flared up after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people on 22 April. India retaliated for the attack by launching Operation Sindoor on Pakistan during the night of 6-7 May.

"Well, I stopped the war…. I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India. But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India,” US President Trump said Wednesday, quoted PTI.

Donald Trump's Claim of ‘Stopping’ Indo-Pak Conflict On May 10, US president Donald Trump took to social media to announce that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington.

The US President has since reiterated this claim multiple times, asserting that he “helped settle” the tensions between the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours. Trump also stated that he promised increased trade with both countries if they ended the conflict.

India Denies US Mediation India has categorically denied any US involvement in pausing the conflict between Islamabad and New Delhi. While acknowledging several phone calls, India denies that the US mediated or enforced the pause, or ‘stop’, to the war.

India has maintained that Pakistan DGMO dialed his India counterpart seeking a pause in the cross border skirmishes.

Trump Hosts Asim Munir At White House Donald Trump, who is hosting Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House on Wednesday, was asked what he is looking forward to achieving diplomatically from the meeting with the Pakistani general.

"This man was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistan side," Trump said, referring to Munir.

"Modi, from the India side, and others. They were going at it, and they're both nuclear countries. I got it stopped. I don't think I had one story. Did I have one story written… I stopped the war between two major nations, major nuclear nations. I don't think I had a story written about it,” he said, adding that the people know.

Trump-Modi's 35 Minute Phone Call During a nearly 35-minute phone conversation with Donald Trump on Tuesday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that India does not and will "never accept" third-party mediation, PTI reported.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri added that the talks between Indian and Pakistani military officials regarding a ceasefire were initiated at Islamabad’s request.

