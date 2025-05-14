‘I saved all my money to give to soldiers’: 8-year-old Tamil Nadu boy donates savings to Indian Army, wins public praise

In Karur, Tamil Nadu, an 8-year-old student from a government school has drawn public attention after donating his personal savings to the Indian Army. The second-grade student had been saving his pocket money and small contributions from family members over the past 10 months with the intention of supporting the country's armed forces.

The donation was made in person at the Karur District Collector's office, where the boy arrived carrying a water tank-shaped money bank filled with coins and notes. The act was acknowledged by the District Collector, who expressed appreciation for the child's decision and the motivation behind it.

According to the boy, he had been inspired by reports about the Indian Army’s role in national security and was particularly affected by stories highlighting the sacrifices made by soldiers. “I study in the second standard. I saved all my money to give to the army soldiers because I want to help those who protect us,” he told the media outside the Collector's office.

The gesture has since gained attention on social media platforms, especially X, with many users expressing admiration for the young boy’s awareness and sense of purpose. “No matter how much he has donated, I appreciate his ideology and his efforts. He made his parents proud at a very young age,” one user wrote. Another comment read, “Great step by the lovely child. He is an inspiration for others to follow.”

Officials at the Collector's office noted that five students were present during the day for various reasons, but the boy's act of donating his savings stood out. Though the total amount donated was not disclosed publicly, the Collector's office confirmed receipt and acknowledged the intent behind the gesture.