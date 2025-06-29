Puri stampede: ‘I seek forgiveness…’, says Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, ‘negligence is unforgivable’

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday sought forgiveness from devotees of Lord Jagannath for the stampede near a temple in Puri, and tendered an apology on behalf of his government for the incident that left at least three people dead.

Around 50 others were also injured in the stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

“I and my government seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of devotees who lost their lives... pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow,” Majhi said in a post on X.

This negligence is unforgivable. An immediate investigation into the security lapses will be conducted, and I have directed that necessary steps be taken to initiate exemplary action against those responsible, he added.

The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, the officials said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the condition of six people is critical, they said.

How opposition react to the Puri stampede? Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das said, “There were a lot of people this time. But the way the chariot of Lord Jagannath was not moving forward, enough efforts not made to move the chariot, lapses in the arrangements... The Rath Yatra must be devotee-centric, which it was not... VIPs came between God and devotees... Those who are responsible should be punished…”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he was deeply pained by the stampede near a temple in Odisha’s Puri, and asserted that the “negligence and mismanagement” which led to the tragedy are inexcusable.

At least three persons, including two women, were killed and around 50 others injured in the stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple on Sunday morning, officials said.

“I am deeply pained by the stampede during the Mahaprabhu Jagannath Rath Yatra, which claimed three lives and injured at least 50 people. This tragedy follows reports of 500 devotees being injured on Friday during the yatra.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured devotees. The negligence and mismanagement that led to this tragedy are inexcusable,” Kharge said in a post on X.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday claimed that the stampede near Gundicha Temple in Odisha’s Puri exposed the state government’s glaring incompetence in ensuring a peaceful Rath Yatra for devotees.

At least three persons were killed and around 50 others injured in the stampede near the temple in the early hours of Sunday, a senior official said.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the three devotees who have lost their lives in the tragic stampede at Saradhabali, #Puri and I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannatha for the swift recovery of the devotees injured in this devastating incident,” Patnaik said in a post on X.