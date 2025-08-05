‘I tried to scream, but…’: Hiroshima survivor breaks 60-year silence on atomic bomb horror

He was only three. Trapped under debris, bleeding from broken glass, and alone in a city reduced to rubble. He tried to scream, “Mommy, help!”, but his voice didn’t come out. It took decades before Kunihiko Iida could speak about what happened that morning in August 1945.

Now 83, Iida is one of the few remaining survivors of the Hiroshima atomic bombing. And after six decades of silence, he’s devoting his later years to telling the world what he witnessed, in the hope that no one else will ever have to.

Eighty years after the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, many survivors, known in Japan as hibakusha, are breaking their silence. As nuclear threats rise again and global leaders appear more accepting of atomic weapons, these survivors are determined to remind the world of what it’s trying to forget.

Lida recalls On August 6, 1945, when the United States dropped a uranium bomb over Hiroshima, Iida was just 900 metres from the hypocenter, at the home of his mother’s family.

“It was as if I was thrown out of a building,” Iida told Associated Press.

“Mommy, help!” he tried to scream, but no sound came out.

He was buried under wreckage, bleeding and alone. Eventually, his grandfather found and rescued him. But within weeks, his 25-year-old mother and 4-year-old sister were dead — from what was later understood to be radiation exposure.

He too suffered nosebleeds, fatigue, and skin issues throughout his early years, classic symptoms of radiation-related illness.

Yet it wasn’t until the age of 60 that he returned to Hiroshima’s Peace Park, and even then, only because his elderly aunt asked him to accompany her. That visit opened something in him.

'I cried every time I tried to speak' At first, he couldn’t bring himself to talk. “It was overwhelming,” he said. It took a few more years before he could share his story in public without breaking down.

Now, Iida volunteers as a guide at Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park, often speaking to foreign tourists. He’s aware that many don’t fully understand the human cost of the bombing — and he wants them to.

In June this year, he travelled to Paris, London and Warsaw to meet students, as part of a peace program. He feared how his anti-nuclear message would be received in nuclear-armed countries. But to his surprise, students listened — and applauded.

“The only path to peace is nuclear weapons’ abolishment. There is no other way,” he said.

'If the train had been on time, I would’ve died” Fumiko Doi, 86, is another survivor who stayed silent for decades. On August 9, 1945, she was supposed to arrive at Nagasaki’s Urakami Station around 11 a.m. But the train was late.

That delay saved her life.

She was six years old and five kilometres away when she saw the flash from the window. The glass shattered. Fellow passengers shielded her as the shockwave tore through the train.

On the streets, she saw people burned, faces blackened, clothes in tatters.

Like many hibakusha, she kept her experience secret for years — even writing about it in private for her children but never talking openly.

Roughly 100,000 survivors of the atomic bombings are still alive today. Many have never spoken about what happened, either because of trauma or fear of discrimination, which still exists in some parts of Japan.

Doi eventually married another survivor, but worried about passing radiation effects to their children. Her mother and two brothers died of cancer. Her father, who was tasked with collecting bodies after the bombing, developed radiation symptoms too. He later became a teacher and captured his sorrow in poetry.

She began speaking out only after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Now, she regularly travels from her home in Fukuoka to participate in peace rallies.

“Some people have forgotten about the atomic bombings… That’s sad,” Doi said.

“If more [nuclear weapons] are used around the world, that’s the end of the Earth. That’s why I grab every chance to speak out.”

After the 2023 G7 summit in Hiroshima and a Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the survivors’ group Nihon Hidankyo, global interest in the bombings has surged. Museums in Hiroshima and Nagasaki have seen a rise in foreign visitors.

One American mother visiting Hiroshima told AP she brought her children so they’d understand what really happened.

“It’s a reminder of how much devastation one decision can make,” she said.

A French tourist, Melanie Gringoire, met Iida during her visit and was visibly moved.

“Even a brief encounter with a survivor makes the tragedy more real,” she said.

“It’s like sharing a little piece of history.”