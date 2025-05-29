‘I want PoK back’: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya on what he asked Army chief for ‘Dakshina’

Spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya on Thursday reveal details of his interaction with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, who had visited his ashram in Chitrakoot on Wednesday.

Speaking about the visit, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya said, "I gave him the same Diksha (initiation) with the Ram Mantra which Lord Hanuman had received from Maa Sita and then conquered Lanka. I have asked for Dakshina from him, that I want PoK back."

The Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, visited the Ashram of Spiritual Leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya & inaugurated the Simulator Machine at Sadguru Netra Chikitsalaya.

Sadguru Sewa Centre member said that Upendra Dwivedi and Sadhguru visited their facility and also observed the operation theatre process.

"Upendra Dwivedi visited us this morning, and Sadhguru also paid a visit to our facility. During his visit, we showcased a simulator machine used for medical training. Doctors first learn procedures on this machine before treating patients. It's a vital step in ensuring precision and safety. In all of India, there are only about four to five such machines--and this is the first one in Madhya Pradesh. He inaugurated the machine and also observed the entire operation theatre process."

He further added, "We told him that there are around 140 vision centres and the same number of 140 eye surgeons operating across our network. He was deeply impressed by the scale and efficiency of the work. Following this, we discussed how Sadguru Sewa Centres could collaborate with us to benefit our service personnel. We see great potential in working together to expand access and impact."

Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, the Indian army had released a booklet to its personnel on Operation Sindoor, showing the operations room from where the operation against Pakistan was being monitored by the military top brass. The booklet features the image of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh too.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian armed forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

India is sending multi-party delegations in seven groups, each group being led by a member of Parliament, to various countries to highlight the nation's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism while also exposing the terrorism being sponsored by Pakistan.