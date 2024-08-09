’I was devastated but...’: Mahindra celebrates Neeraj Chopra despite silver medal finish for javelin at Paris Olympics

  Paris Olympics 2024: Despite Neeraj's failure to win a second gold medal, Mahindra praised his remarkable performance and unwavering consistency.

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra (R) congratulates Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem after the men's javelin throw final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Neeraj Chopra (R) congratulates Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem after the men’s javelin throw final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.(AFP)

Anand Mahindra, an avid X user (formerly Twitter) known for his appreciation of diverse talents, recently took to the platform to express his admiration for Paris Olympics 2024 silver medalist Neeraj Chopra. Despite Neeraj falling short of a second gold medal, Mahindra praised his remarkable performance and unwavering consistency. He also highlighted Arshad Nadeem's record-breaking achievements and commended his sportsmanship and camaraderie with Neeraj. Mahindra’s post underscored Neeraj’s ability to deliver his best throw of the season under pressure, securing a back-to-back medal and India’s first silver. Mahindra celebrated Neeraj’s reliability and character through his message, showcasing his deep pride in the athlete’s accomplishments.

Read his post here

"I confess.

I was devastated last night when

@Neeraj_chopra1

didn’t win his second Olympic gold medal.

But, this morning, I first want to congratulate Arshad Nadeem for his record-breaking throw.

AND his sportsmanship & camaraderie with Neeraj.

Then I want to tell Neeraj that he wins a GOLD medal for consistency.

He didn’t fumble, get fouled out or get flustered. He quietly made his best throw of the season.

And brought home a back to back medal and India’s first Silver.

Reliable, predictable & consistent performance is the hallmark of a great sportsperson.

Neeraj you are a truly great athlete and a good human being.

You have made us all proud," business tycoon Anand Mahindra posted on X.

 

'I gave my best': Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra earned a silver medal at the Paris Olympics. He won silver with a best throw of 89.45 meters at the Paris Olympics. His best throw came on his second attempt.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold with a throw of 92.97 meters, setting a new Olympic record and surpassing Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen's mark from Beijing 2008. Grenada's Anderson Peters secured bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters.

Chopra said that the competition was tough and that every athlete has their day, adding, "Today was Arshad's day. I gave my best, but some things need to be addressed and worked on," Chopra told ANI.

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 09:45 AM IST
'I was devastated but...': Mahindra celebrates Neeraj Chopra despite silver medal finish for javelin at Paris Olympics

