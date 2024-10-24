’I was not here but...’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after ’unauthorized’ Bengaluru building collapse leaves 8 dead

In Bengaluru, an ‘unauthorised’ building collapse recently led to 8 fatalities in Karnataka's capital. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said we are not running away from our responsibilities after the incident.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said we are not running away from our responsibilities after 'unauthorized' Bengaluru building collapse left 8 dead.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said we are not running away from our responsibilities after ’unauthorized’ Bengaluru building collapse left 8 dead.(ANI)

An ‘unauthorised’ building collapse on Tuesday led to 8 fatalities in Karnataka's capital city, Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that the structure collapsed not because of the rain but because of substandard work.

Karnataka CM said, “I was not here but the deputy CM was as I was in Wayanad. 8 people have lost their lives in the incident. Those hospitalized, expenditure will be taken care of by the govt. 5 Lakh ex-gratia to be given to the family of those deceased.” 

He said this was an unauthorized building that was being built and it has not collapsed because of the rain but because of substandard work. He further noted that a notice was given, and assistant executive engineer (Vinay K) was suspended in the wake of the tragedy.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Opposition slams govt after differently-abled woman falls in pothole

“Zonal officials will be given notice... Didn't such incidents happen when the BJP was in power? As LoP I have visited the spots of such incidents. We are not running away from our responsibilities,” ANI reported quoting Karnataka CM. 

Also Read | Bengaluru news: At least 5 dead in building collapse, BJP attacks Congress govt

Meanwhile, condoling the death of 8 individuals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the incident.

PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”

Additional Commissioner of Bengaluru Satish Kumar informed ANI that the deceased were identified as Harman (26), Tripal (35), Mohd Sahil (19), Sathya Raju (25), and Shankar, among four others. In connection with the collapse.

Also Read | Bengaluru: 1 dead, several trapped as under-construction building collapses

Karnataka police registered an FIR at Hennur Police Station against three accused, namely Munirajareddy, Mohan Reddy, and Elumalai. They have been charged under various sections of the BNS and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. Son of Munirajareddy Bhuvan Reddy, under whose name the four-story building was being constructed, has also been arrested.

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Business NewsNews’I was not here but...’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after ’unauthorized’ Bengaluru building collapse leaves 8 dead

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.10
    11:48 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.3 (0.2%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    322.40
    11:48 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.7 (-0.22%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.00
    11:48 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.35 (1.25%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.35
    11:48 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.75 (1.42%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,924.35
    11:33 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    524.95 (8.2%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.05
    11:33 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    29.75 (7.39%)

    Coforge share price

    7,730.25
    11:32 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    171.8 (2.27%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,575.85
    11:25 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.5 (0.14%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,480.00
    11:33 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -178 (-6.7%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,474.80
    11:32 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -227.85 (-6.15%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,568.05
    11:32 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -137 (-5.06%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.70
    11:32 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.3 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    699.55
    11:32 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.1 (8.89%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,924.35
    11:33 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    524.95 (8.2%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.05
    11:33 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    29.75 (7.39%)

    Syngene International share price

    889.05
    11:32 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    52.9 (6.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.