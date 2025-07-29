'I will not speak in English': BJP's Nishikant Dubey on Tamil Nadu MPs request in LS amid glitch in translating system

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, on Tuesday, refused to speak in English, rejecting Tamil Nadu MPs request in Lok Sabha amid a glitch in translating system. He further claimed that the MPs “only had a problem with Hindi.”

The BJP MP made the comments in the Lok Sabha after after Tamil Nadu MPs requested Nishikant Dubey to speak in English following a a technical glitch in the translator (system) in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to them, Dubey said "...It would have been better if you had asked me to speak in Tamil or Bengali. English is a foreign language, and your insistence on it reflects your mindset. Someone spoke in Bengali for half an hour, yet Tamil Nadu MPs didn’t object. You only have a problem with Hindi. Congress and its allies don’t like North Indians or Hindi. If you keep promoting English, we’ll end up becoming England. 'Hum phir se gulaam ho jayenge' (We will become slaves again)..."

During the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Tuesday, several leaders launched scathing attacks on the government about India's Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in April that killed 26 people.

Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the launch of Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack was a "symbol of the government's intelligence failure".

Uttar Pradesh's former chief minister also said that India's foreign policy has “completely collapsed,” while labelling China as a “monster” that will "gobble up our (India's) land and market".

"Who will take responsibility for the intelligence lapse in the Pahalgam attack?” Akhilesh Yadav said about the tragedy.

‘Say Trump is a liar’ Rahul Gandhi also took a swipe at the government, daring PM Modi to call “Trump a liar,” referring to the POTUS's repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

While India has consistently denied these assertions, the US President continues to highlight his alleged role in de-escalating tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack.

‘No world leader asked India to halt…' Following Rahul Gandhi's claims, PM Modi while addressing the Lok Sabha, refuted claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding his role in halting India's military action against Pakistan.