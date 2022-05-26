‘I won’t join any other party,' Sibal clarifies after quitting Congress

In response to the most pertinent question of how difficult it was to resign from the Congress, Sibal stated, “When you have been almost 31 years with a political party, when you have seen all the ups and downs, leaving the family is not easy. Be that as it may, you have to think in terms of what contributions you can make to the polity of the country, and on occasions, you have to decide to chart your own course. I have no complaints at all, the Congress was very kind to me. I have not parted with any sense of anger or anything like that."