IAF air show 2024 in Chennai: Time, place, live streaming, how to watch and more

  • The IAF is commemorating the 92nd anniversary, and 72 aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30, MIGs, Jaguars, and Tejas, will be featured in the air show.

Livemint
Updated5 Oct 2024, 10:17 PM IST
The Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet releases flares as it performs during a rehearsal for the upcoming IAF Day celebrations, at the Marina beach in Chennai on October 1, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)
The Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet releases flares as it performs during a rehearsal for the upcoming IAF Day celebrations, at the Marina beach in Chennai on October 1, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)(AFP)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set for the air show at Chennai's Marina Beach on October 6 from 11 am onwards.

The IAF is commemorating the 92nd anniversary, and 72 aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30, MIGs, Jaguars, and Tejas, will be featured in the air show.

Other aircraft that would show their aerobatics in the sky include Surya Kiran and Sarang helicopter teams.

Also Read | Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit to take over as head of IAF’s Central Air Command

For the IAF air show Chennai Traffic Police issued a travel advisory, recommending commuters use Metro and Chennai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) services to avoid congestion and reach the venue “comfortably".

The advisory states, “As the Indian Air Force (IAF) prepares to host a spectacular air show on 06.10.2024 at Marina Beach, The Greater Chennai Traffic Police urges the public to plan their travel accordingly to ensure a smooth experience."

Also Read | Four IAF test pilots to go on India’s first manned space mission

The Chennai Traffic Police advised commuters to arrive at the IAF air show venue early to 'secure a good viewing spot'.

IAF airshow: Theme

This year, the theme of the IAF airshow is “Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar” (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant).

This is the first such display in Chennai after two decades, where 22 different types of aircraft will be participating in the flypast.

IAF airshow: Date, time, place

The two-hour-long grand air show will take place from 11 am to 1 pm on 6 October at Chennai's Marina beach.

Also Read | IAF’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team to put on air show ahead of World Cup final

IAF airshow: Where to watch?

One can watch the air show in person at the world’s second largest beach, the Marina Beach. The entry is free.

IAF airshow: Live streaming

The IAF airshow will also be streamed live on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan National and Doordarshan Tamil between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

IAF airshow: Chief guests

The Chief Guests for the events are Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Apart from this, the Chief of the Air Staff — Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, Tamil Nadu Ministers and senior air force officers will be present, reported The Hindu.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 10:17 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIAF air show 2024 in Chennai: Time, place, live streaming, how to watch and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,695.00120.00
      Chennai
      77,701.00120.00
      Delhi
      77,853.00120.00
      Kolkata
      77,705.00120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.