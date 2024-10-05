The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set for the air show at Chennai's Marina Beach on October 6 from 11 am onwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IAF is commemorating the 92nd anniversary, and 72 aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30, MIGs, Jaguars, and Tejas, will be featured in the air show.

Other aircraft that would show their aerobatics in the sky include Surya Kiran and Sarang helicopter teams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the IAF air show Chennai Traffic Police issued a travel advisory, recommending commuters use Metro and Chennai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) services to avoid congestion and reach the venue “comfortably".

The advisory states, “As the Indian Air Force (IAF) prepares to host a spectacular air show on 06.10.2024 at Marina Beach, The Greater Chennai Traffic Police urges the public to plan their travel accordingly to ensure a smooth experience."

The Chennai Traffic Police advised commuters to arrive at the IAF air show venue early to 'secure a good viewing spot'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IAF airshow: Theme This year, the theme of the IAF airshow is “Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar" (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant).

This is the first such display in Chennai after two decades, where 22 different types of aircraft will be participating in the flypast.

IAF airshow: Date, time, place The two-hour-long grand air show will take place from 11 am to 1 pm on 6 October at Chennai's Marina beach. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IAF airshow: Where to watch? One can watch the air show in person at the world’s second largest beach, the Marina Beach. The entry is free.

IAF airshow: Live streaming The IAF airshow will also be streamed live on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan National and Doordarshan Tamil between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.