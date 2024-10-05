Hello User
Next Story
IAF air show 2024 in Chennai: Time, place, live streaming, how to watch and more

IAF air show 2024 in Chennai: Time, place, live streaming, how to watch and more

Livemint

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet releases flares as it performs during a rehearsal for the upcoming IAF Day celebrations, at the Marina beach in Chennai on October 1, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set for the air show at Chennai's Marina Beach on October 6 from 11 am onwards.

The IAF is commemorating the 92nd anniversary, and 72 aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30, MIGs, Jaguars, and Tejas, will be featured in the air show.

Other aircraft that would show their aerobatics in the sky include Surya Kiran and Sarang helicopter teams.

For the IAF air show Chennai Traffic Police issued a travel advisory, recommending commuters use Metro and Chennai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) services to avoid congestion and reach the venue “comfortably".

The advisory states, “As the Indian Air Force (IAF) prepares to host a spectacular air show on 06.10.2024 at Marina Beach, The Greater Chennai Traffic Police urges the public to plan their travel accordingly to ensure a smooth experience."

The Chennai Traffic Police advised commuters to arrive at the IAF air show venue early to 'secure a good viewing spot'.

IAF airshow: Theme

This year, the theme of the IAF airshow is “Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar" (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant).

This is the first such display in Chennai after two decades, where 22 different types of aircraft will be participating in the flypast.

IAF airshow: Date, time, place

The two-hour-long grand air show will take place from 11 am to 1 pm on 6 October at Chennai's Marina beach.

IAF airshow: Where to watch?

One can watch the air show in person at the world’s second largest beach, the Marina Beach. The entry is free.

IAF airshow: Live streaming

The IAF airshow will also be streamed live on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan National and Doordarshan Tamil between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

IAF airshow: Chief guests

The Chief Guests for the events are Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Apart from this, the Chief of the Air Staff — Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, Tamil Nadu Ministers and senior air force officers will be present, reported The Hindu.

