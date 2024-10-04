IAF Airshow 2024: Chennai traffic police issues travel advisory for October 6 aerial display

IAF Airshow 2024: Chennai Traffic Police issued a travel advisory ahead of the Indian Air Force (IAF) air show at Marina Beach on Sunday, October 6. The IAF event in Tamil Nadu's capital will commence at 11:00 am.

The advisory states, “As the Indian Air Force (IAF) prepares to host a spectacular air show on 06.10.2024 at Marina Beach, The Greater Chennai Traffic Police urges the public to plan their travel accordingly to ensure a smooth experience."

It recommended that commuters use Metro and Chennai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) services to avoid congestion on this day and reach the venue “comfortably.”

Suggesting travellers to plan their journey, Chennai Traffic Police advised commuters to arrive at the IAF air show venue early to “secure a good viewing spot and enjoy the pre-show atmosphere.”

Airshow theme The theme for this year's air show is “Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar” (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant).

Group Captain Supandeep Singh on Friday said, “10-12 lakh people are expected to come to the aerial display in Chennai on October 6,” reported ANI. He asserted that this is the first such display in Chennai after two decades. As many as 22 different types of aircraft will be participating in the flypast that marks the 92nd anniversary of the IAF.

Air Officer Commander Rathish Kumar VM informed that the flypast can be witnessed from all the beaches from Kovalam to Marina. He further noted that the main aerobatics of Tejas, Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Surya Kiran will happen at Marina Beach.