IAF Airshow in Chennai: 4 die, 96 hospitalised due to heatstroke after 92nd Air Force Day event on Marina Beach

Three spectators died during an Indian Air Force airshow at Marina Beach, Chennai, on Sunday.

Published6 Oct 2024, 08:59 PM IST
Four spectators at the Indian Air Force (IAF) airshow have reportedly died, and 96 are hospitalised due to heatstroke, according to media reports. The IAF airshow was conducted at Chennai's Marina Beach on Sunday.

The 92nd IAF Day celebration was conducted on the Marina beach, between the Lighthouse and Chennai Port. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin was the chief guest of the event. Many dignitaries, including Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin, state ministers, and Chennai Mayor R Priya, attended the event. According to a release by the Defence Ministry, over 15 lakh people attended the event. 

The show displayed 72 aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30, MIGs, Jaguars, and Tejas and will enter the Limca Book of World Records.

The theme for the 92nd IAF Day celebration was ‘Sashakt, Saksham, Atmanirbhar’ (Potent, Powerful, Self-reliant), displaying the strength and skill of the Indian Air Force.

(With inputs from agencies)

6 Oct 2024, 08:59 PM IST
