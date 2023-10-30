IAF deploys 3 S-400 missile units on China, Pak border; process to start delivery of the other 2 units to begin soon
The procurement of S-400 missile units that was hindered with the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war, is expect to begin soon. India and Russia officials are likely to start discussing the delivery of remaining two units
The Indian Air Force has deployed its three S-400 air defense missile squadrons along borders with China and Pakistan. To further boost India's defence system, Indian and Russian officials are set to meet soon to finalise the delivery schedule for the remaining two squadrons, reported ANI.