The Indian Air Force has deployed its three S-400 air defense missile squadrons along borders with China and Pakistan. To further boost India's defence system, Indian and Russian officials are set to meet soon to finalise the delivery schedule for the remaining two squadrons, reported ANI.

In 2018-19, India agreed with Russia to procure S-400 missiles worth ₹35,000 crore (approx). As per the agreement five squadrons of S-400 missiles were set to be delivered by Russia to India. Out of five squadrons, three were delivered. Whereas the delivery of the remaining two was hindered due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"The three squadrons have already been operationalised in important sectors. While one unit is looking at both China and Pakistan, one each has been earmarked for China and Pakistan fronts," defense sources told ANI.

After a long halt, the Russian and Indian officials would soon meet again to discuss the final delivery schedule of the remaining two missile squadrons, reported a news agency citing sources. As the war with Ukraine continues till now, the Russian side is still unclear about the final delivery timelines of the two S-400 squadrons.

The squadrons manufactured for the delivery to India were used by the Russians for their purpose against Ukraine, sources told ANI. The information has not been confirmed by the officials and the Indian side is focused only on getting its systems.

In another development, the Indian Defence Acquisition Council recently cleared the procurement of the Indian Long Range Surface Air Missile system under Project Kusha. The development came after the project was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The Indian Air Force is also working with the DRDO to squeeze the delivery schedule of the LR-SAM. The three-layered long-range surface-to-air missile (LRSAM) defence system would be able to strike down enemy aircraft and missiles at around 400 Km ranges.

