IAF fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, both pilots killed

A fighter aircraft, a MiG-21, of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday. Both the pilots in the MiG-21 Trainer aircraft reportedly lost their lives in the crash. “IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," according to Indian Air Force statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}