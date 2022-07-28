IAF fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, both pilots killed

A fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday- in which both the reportedly have reportedly been killed
A fighter aircraft, a MiG-21, of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday. Both the pilots in the MiG-21 Trainer aircraft reportedly lost their lives in the crash. “IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," according to Indian Air Force statement.
"It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo," Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu told PTI. The Barmer collector said that he was on the way to the site of the incident.
