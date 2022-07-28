Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / IAF fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, both pilots killed

IAF fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, both pilots killed

A fighter aircraft has crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer (ANI photo)
1 min read . 11:13 PM ISTLivemint

  • A fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday- in which both the reportedly have reportedly been killed

A fighter aircraft, a MiG-21, of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday. Both the pilots in the MiG-21 Trainer aircraft reportedly lost their lives in the crash. “IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," according to Indian Air Force statement.

"It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo," Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu told PTI. The Barmer collector said that he was on the way to the site of the incident.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on the crash of MiG-21 fighter aircraft in Barmer. The IAF chief briefed him on the incident in detail.

