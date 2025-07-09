IAF fighter jet crash: Both pilots killed as routine training mission turns fatal in Rajasthan's Churu

IAF fighter jet crash: Two pilots, who were onboard the Jaguar fighter jet for a routine training mission, were killed as the aircraft crashed into a field in Rajasthan's Churu, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement on Wednesday, July 9.

The IAF fighter jet crash incident happened around mid-day when a twin-seater trainer version of the Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Bhanuda village in Churu of Rajasthan.

The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh air base with two pilots onboard. Both pilots were killed in the IAF fighter jet crash today.

The Indian Air Force said, “An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan, today. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident.”

It said that there were no damage to any civil property due to the IAF fighter jet crash. “IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief,” it said.

The air force further said that a court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the Jaguar fighter jet crash in Churu of Rajasthan.

As the fighter jet crashed in Churu, huge black smoke was seen billowing out of the crash site. Parts of human body were also seen strewn across the field closer to the IAF fighter jet crash site.

The Indian Air Force choppers have been sent to the crash site, said defence sources.

Earlier on March 7, a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Panchkula in Haryana, with the pilot ejecting safely.

In April this year, a similar incident took place in Jamnagar airfield when a two-seater Jaguar aircraft of IAF crashed during a night mission shortly after taking off.

According to the Indian Air Force, the pilots had encountered a technical malfunction mid-flight and ejected to avoid damage to the airfield and nearby populated areas.

One of the IAF pilot Siddharth Yadav tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during the ejection, while the second pilot was injured in the incident.