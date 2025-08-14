IAF fighter pilots who struck targets inside Pakistan awarded — Full list of Gallantry awardees

Independence Day 2025: Twenty-six officers and airmen of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been conferred with the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), recognising their exceptional courage in high-stakes missions — including precision strikes on targets inside Pakistan — and their pivotal role in operating the S-400 and other advanced air defence systems that successfully thwarted all planned Pakistani attacks on Indian soil.
The decorated fighter pilots include:
Gp Capt Ankur Hakim
Gp Capt Manav Bhatia
Gp Capt Yasir Faruqi
Gp Capt Varun Bhoj
Gp Capt Anuraj Singh Minhas
Gp Capt Omar Browne, VM
Gp Capt Deepak Chauhan
Gp Capt Kunal Vishwas Shimpi
Wg Cdr Rupak Roy
Wg Cdr Devendra Babasaheb Autade
Wg Cdr Mayank Paliwal
Wg Cdr Deepak Dogra
Wg Cdr Ravinder Kumar
Wg Cdr Adarsh Gupta
Wg Cdr Abhay Singh Bhadoria
Wg Cdr Amandeep Singh Dihot
Sqn Ldr Kaustubh Nalawade
Sqn Ldr Mihir Vivek Chaudhari
Sqn Ldr Rakesh Sharma
Sqn Ldr Malapati NV Naveen Kumar
Sqn Ldr Shubham Sharma
Sqn Ldr Aman Singh
Sqn Ldr Gaurav Khokher
Flt Lt A Naveen Chandar
Sgt Surendra Kumar
Cpl Varunkumar S
These names represent the frontline of India’s aerial operations, combining precision flying skills with split-second decision-making under combat conditions.
Alongside the fighter squadrons, IAF personnel operating the S-400 air defence system and other ground-based interceptors were instrumental in neutralising potential aerial threats from Pakistan.
The S-400 and other air defence teams were tasked with detecting and neutralising aerial threats during the operations. These units operated advanced surveillance and missile systems to track hostile aircraft and incoming weapons, ensuring that no Pakistani strikes reached Indian soil.
In parallel, sixteen personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) have also been honoured with gallantry medals for Operation Sindoor — a retaliatory action conducted from 7–10 May, targeting terrorist and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation followed the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.
Among the BSF awardees are a Deputy Commandant, two Assistant Commandants, and an Inspector, all recognised for their “conspicuous bravery” and “unmatched valour” while serving on the India–Pakistan border. In a statement, the BSF hailed the medals as “a testament to the Nation’s faith and trust reposed in India’s First Line of Defence.”
