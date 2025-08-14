IAF fighter pilots who struck targets inside Pakistan awarded — Full list of Gallantry awardees

Independence Day 2025: Twenty-six officers and airmen of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been conferred with the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), recognising their exceptional courage in high-stakes missions — including precision strikes on targets inside Pakistan — and their pivotal role in operating the S-400 and other advanced air defence systems that successfully thwarted all planned Pakistani attacks on Indian soil.

Who are the fighter pilots behind these daring missions? The decorated fighter pilots include:

Gp Capt Ankur Hakim

Gp Capt Manav Bhatia

Gp Capt Yasir Faruqi

Gp Capt Varun Bhoj

Gp Capt Anuraj Singh Minhas

Gp Capt Omar Browne, VM

Gp Capt Deepak Chauhan

Gp Capt Kunal Vishwas Shimpi

Wg Cdr Rupak Roy

Wg Cdr Devendra Babasaheb Autade

Wg Cdr Mayank Paliwal

Wg Cdr Deepak Dogra

Wg Cdr Ravinder Kumar

Wg Cdr Adarsh Gupta

Wg Cdr Abhay Singh Bhadoria

Wg Cdr Amandeep Singh Dihot

Sqn Ldr Kaustubh Nalawade

Sqn Ldr Mihir Vivek Chaudhari

Sqn Ldr Rakesh Sharma

Sqn Ldr Malapati NV Naveen Kumar

Sqn Ldr Shubham Sharma

Sqn Ldr Aman Singh

Sqn Ldr Gaurav Khokher

Flt Lt A Naveen Chandar

Sgt Surendra Kumar

Cpl Varunkumar S

These names represent the frontline of India’s aerial operations, combining precision flying skills with split-second decision-making under combat conditions.

What role did the S-400, Air Defence Teams play? Alongside the fighter squadrons, IAF personnel operating the S-400 air defence system and other ground-based interceptors were instrumental in neutralising potential aerial threats from Pakistan.

The S-400 and other air defence teams were tasked with detecting and neutralising aerial threats during the operations. These units operated advanced surveillance and missile systems to track hostile aircraft and incoming weapons, ensuring that no Pakistani strikes reached Indian soil.

BSF gallantry awards for Operation Sindoor In parallel, sixteen personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) have also been honoured with gallantry medals for Operation Sindoor — a retaliatory action conducted from 7–10 May, targeting terrorist and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation followed the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.