IAF Jet Crash: 5 reasons India's ageing Jaguars refuse to retire — even after 50 years

IAF Jet Crash: Two pilots were killed after a SEPECAT Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Churu in Rajasthan on July 9. This was the third mishap involving a Jaguar since March this year.

On April 3, another Jaguar jet crashed in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav, the pilot of the aircraft, died in the crash. On March 7, an Anglo-French SEPECAT Jaguar ground attack fighter crashed near Haryana's Panchkula during a routine sortie.

The recent crashes have raised concerns about the safety of India’s ageing Jaguar combat fleet, which has been operational for five decades now. Many wonder why these vintage warbirds in the 1960s and inducted into the IAF in 1970s have not been retired.

Today, the IAF is the world’s only air force that continues to operate some six squadrons of the Anglo-French twin-engine Jaguar variants. Countries like the UK, France, Oman, and Nigeria retired their Jaguar fighter jets long ago.

In fact, these ageing fighter jets are expected to continue in service in India until at least 2040. But why? Here are 5 reasons:

Lack of options The first batch of 40 Jaguars, known as Shamsher, was inducted into the IAF in fly-away condition beginning in 1979 and delivered in 1981. Another 100 were license-built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in 2008.

Overall, the IAF has inducted about 160 Jaguars of different variants over the years. These include the single-seat strike fighter Jaguar IS, the two-seat trainer Jaguar IB, and the naval version Jaguar IM. According to reports, about 115 are still in service.

India has not had much success procuring new aircraft. Amid delays in acquiring the HAL Tejas Mk2, Rafale, and Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft, it has little choice but to extend the life of these outdated planes.

“India is flying Jaguars because we have no other choice. We don’t make any aircraft, we only have to buy. The process of buying and selecting is cumbersome. We are also short of squadrons. We are supposed to have 40 + and we are down to about 30. Jaguar like other aircraft has crashed. I would not call it very dangerous,” Wing Commander Praful Bakshi (Retd) told a TV channel after the April crash.

Also Read | Two pilots killed as IAF Jaguar trainer aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Churu

So under these circumstances, IAF has not been able to phase out the old war machines.

Multiple Upgrades Ever since their induction, Jaguars have undergone multiple upgrades to improve stand-off attack, strike range, and target acquisition capabilities.

Military analyst and retired Jaguar pilot squadron leader Vijainder K Thakur wrote in September last year that these upgrades, referred to as DARIN (Display Attack Ranging Inertial Navigation) were done in three phases: DARIN-1, DARIN-2, and DARIN-3.

The Inertial Nav-Attack System Integration Organisation (IIO), a multiagency unit established by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), IAF, and HAL, first built the DARIN system in the 1980s.

In 2008, for example, HAL, the state-owned military plane maker, decided to upgrade 68 so-called ‘deep penetration’ Jaguar fighters with modern avionics in a contract valued at more than ₹2,400 crore, which will increase the fighter planes' life and efficacy.

Some reports suggested, the IAF is expected to begin phasing out its older Jaguar models after 2027-28. The complete phasing out is scheduled by 2035-2040.

“One reason why the Jaguar has remained relevant is that the IAF has adopted the fighter for medium-altitude stand-off strikes. We will look at the Jaguar’s medium altitude strike capability later in this narrative,” Thakur wrote in EurAsian Times.

According to media reports, Jaguars have been involved in over 50 accidents, including recent ones, over the years. Past probes into mishaps pointed to engine failure, raising questions about the longevity of these warbirds.

At times, analysts linked their ‘under-powered’ Rolls-Royce-Turbomecca Adour Mk811 engines to the mishaps.

Low-level Penetration Despite the underpowered engine, which is prone to failures and manual errors, the Jaguar is known for its utility at lower altitudes. Even today, it remains a capable fighter jet in its designated ‘deep penetration’ role.

Thakur argues that the Russia-Ukraine conflict emphasised the continued relevance of a fighter jet like the Jaguar. The conflict has illustrated that low-level penetration of contested airspace by attack aircraft is far safer than medium-altitude penetration because of the widespread use of and increased capabilities of air defence systems, he wrote.

In India, during the Kargil War in 1999, the SEPECAT Jaguar played a significant role, particularly in reconnaissance and precision strikes. Jaguars were used for both reconnaissance and bombing missions then.

In May, during Operation Sindoor, Jaguars were reportedly used for long-range air-to-air engagement with the Pakistan Air Force as well as striking air bases deep in the country, according to a report in the Indian Express

The Cost Factor The Jaguar is considered an economical and easy-to-maintain fighter plane compared to more modern-day war machines. According to experts, an engine change is possible in only 30 minutes, allowing for quick turnaround times during intensive operations.

Also, for years, the Ministry of Defence (MoD), has been planning to ‘re-engine’ the Jaguars with the US-made Honeywell F-125 turbofan engine . However, the plan was scrapped in August 2109, perhaps, due to the high cost.

Spare Parts The availability of spare parts for the Jaguar’s MK 811 engines has also emerged as an issue over the years, with the jets being scrapped elsewhere. In 2018, however, the IAF acquired 40-odd decommissioned aircraft and cannibalised them for spares. This would also keep Jaguar combat-ready for the foreseeable future.

“Even with engine and avionics upgrades, you still face issues with airframe fatigue. There’s only so much of an aircraft you can replace,”saidTim Davis, a former Royal Air Force instructor in an Indian Defence Research Wing report in April this year.

In 2024, the Ministry of Defence approached the UK to transfer nine Jaguar aircraft that are no longer in service with the European country, along with a cache of spares.

Experts like Thakur, however, suggest that retiring IAF Jaguars should not be phased out for now. They say the Jaguar phaseout plan could affect the IAF’s operational capability, considering the relentless depletion of its fighter inventory.

“It could be retained in service longer than currently projected to prevent the unacceptable depletion of IAF fighter aircraft inventory,” wrote Thakur.

Even with engine and avionics upgrades, you still face issues with airframe fatigue. There’s only so much of an aircraft you can replace.