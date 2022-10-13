IAS office Sameer Vishnoi and two others were on Thursday sent into the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for eight days. The custody was ordered by the court in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur in the money laundering case against Sameer Vishnoi and two others. The money laundering case is linked to the alleged extortion of money from coal and mining transporters in the state.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Singh Rajput sent Sameer Vishnoi, businessman Sunil Agrawal and one Laxmikant Tiwari in the custody of the central agency, said Laxmikant Tiwari's lawyer advocate Faizal Rizvi.

Sameer Vishnoi and two other accused in the case were produced in the court around 4 pm after they were arrested by the law enforcement agency on Thursday morning.

The federal agency had demanded their 14-day custody which was opposed by defence lawyers. The court later gave their custody to the ED for eight days.

THE ARREST

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Sameer Vishnoi, Sunil Agrawal and Laxmikant Tiwari, uncle of “absconding" coal businessman Suryakant Tiwari, after it launched multi-city raids in the state on October 11 as part of a money laundering investigation. The three were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sameer Vishnoi, a Chhattisgarh-cadre Indian Administrative Service officer of 2009 batch, is currently working as CEO of the Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society and ex-officio special secretary of the Electronics and Information Technology Department.

Sameer Vishnoi also held the additional charge as Managing Director of the Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation (Markfed). Before this, Vishnoi served as Director of Geology and Mining Department. He was also the Managing Director of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation (CMDC).

Sameer Vishnoi was questioned by the ED on Wednesday.

The money laundering case is linked to alleged illegal levy extorted from coal and mining transporters in the state by a nexus of government officials, businessmen and private entities.

(With agency inputs)