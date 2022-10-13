IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi in ED custody for 8 days in money laundering case

IAS office Sameer Vishnoi and two others were on Thursday sent into the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for eight days. The custody was ordered by the court in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur in the money laundering case against Sameer Vishnoi and two others. The money laundering case is linked to the alleged extortion of money from coal and mining transporters in the state.

