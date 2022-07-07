IAS Tina Dabi takes charge as Jaisalmer collector

IAS Tina Dabi takes charge as Jaisalmer collector1 min read . 02:11 PM IST
- Tina Dabi on Wednesday took charge as Collector of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan
- Tina Dabi shared the news on Twitter
Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tina Dabi on Wednesday took charge as the collector and magistrate of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan. Tina Dabi announced the development in a tweet.
Tina Dabi said, "Joined as District Collector and Magistrate Jaisalmer today." The IAS officer also shared a few pictures on social media along with the tweet.
Before joining as the collector and magistrate of Jaisalmer district, Tina Dabi was posted in Jaipur.
Tina Dabi was recently in news for her wedding to Dr Pradeep Gawande -- a 2013 batch IAS officer -- in April.
About a month ago, Tina Dabi had shared a few pictures from her wedding on social media. She wrote, "Finally, my wedding album is here. Happy to share those memorable days with you all. Dated: 21st and 22nd April 2022."
She shared another set of pictures in another post on Instagram saying, "Finally, my wedding album is here! Happy to share those memorable days with you all."
Tina Dabi was previously married to IAS Athar Khan. The two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers made the headlines when they got married in April 2018.
Their wedding was attended by top politicians--Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers and then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
However, the duo filed the application for divorce before the court in November 2020 with mutual consent.
