IBBI tweak allows lenders to first vet costs of keeping distressed firms alive; divides experts
Experts are divided over the merits of the bankruptcy board’s mandate requiring resolution professionals to get advance approval for costs needed to keep a bankrupt company alive
New Delhi: Experts are divided over the merits of India’s bankruptcy board’s mandate requiring resolution professionals (RPs) to get advance approval for costs needed to keep a bankrupt company alive. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India’s (IBBI) latest move is aimed at providing higher oversight of such spending.