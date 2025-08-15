IBC amendments plug a major gap in the insolvency process
Priyanka Gawande , Krishna Yadav 4 min read 15 Aug 2025, 09:12 AM IST
The IBC (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will nudge parties aiming for settlement to now design far more inclusive and robust proposals to win broad-based approval from creditors.
MUMBAI , NEW DELHI : The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, tabled in the Lok Sabha on 12 August, closes a key exit route, making it harder for companies to quit insolvency proceedings for an early out-of-court settlement.
