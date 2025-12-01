Real estate bankruptcy reforms pushed to a later phase of IBC overhaul
The government will introduce corporate-focused IBC amendments first, pushing structural changes for homebuyers and stalled projects to a separate process. Realty bankruptcy reforms will undergo further consultation.
The government will take up real estate-focused bankruptcy reforms separately, keeping them out of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) amendments likely to be introduced in Parliament either during the Winter Session starting today or in the budget session, two people aware of the matter said.