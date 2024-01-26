 IBM, Lam Research rise; Tesla, Humana fall, Thursday, 1/25/2024 | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 15:57:09
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 245.45 -0.30%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -1.11%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,374.85 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.85 1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,710.35 0.81%
Business News/ News / IBM, Lam Research rise; Tesla, Humana fall, Thursday, 1/25/2024
Back Back

IBM, Lam Research rise; Tesla, Humana fall, Thursday, 1/25/2024

 AP

IBM, Lam Research rise; Tesla, Humana fall, Thursday, 1/25/2024

IBM, Lam Research rise; Tesla, Humana fall, Thursday, 1/25/2024Premium
IBM, Lam Research rise; Tesla, Humana fall, Thursday, 1/25/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $27.77 to $180.06.

The electric vehicle maker reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and warned of “notably lower" sales growth this year.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), up $19.03 to $192.96.

The technology and consulting company beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), up $34.35 to $882.51.

The semiconductor equipment maker gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast.

ResMed Inc. (RMD), up $11.56 to $183.34.

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders beat Wall Streets' fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Hexcel Corp. (HXL), down $4.60 to $67.05.

The maker of lightweight composite materials gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD), down 51 cents to $29.09.

The home furnishings company's second-quarter earnings and revenue missed analysts' forecasts.

Humana Inc. (HUM), down $48.12 to $354.28.

The health insurer’s earnings forecast fell far short of Wall Street expectations.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), up $1.22 to $15.15.

The airline gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 Jan 2024, 12:01 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App